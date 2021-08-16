E-business; SCCI to set up investment facilitation center

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz Bilour informed that investment facilitation centre, a joint collaboration of relevant government departments, would be established at the chamber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz Bilour informed that investment facilitation centre, a joint collaboration of relevant government departments, would be established at the chamber.

He termed it as a first step towards promotion of E-commerce, ease of doing business (EoDB), which could help to resolve traders community issues under one roof.

Calling the food deficiency and adulteration in eatable items as major issues, the SCCI chief urged the government to take pragmatic steps to resolve them amicably.

The chamber president expressed grave concern over issuance of tax-notices, imposition of heavy, and illegitimate crackdowns of factories, markets, shops and harassment of traders, staff, and asked the provincial government to take action to stop the practice immediately.

He sought a special fiscal relief package for small traders affected by a number of lockdowns imposed as a step to control spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sherbaz Bilour expressed these views while speaking to members during visit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Science and Information Technology, Muhammad Atif Khan here at the chamber house on Monday.

SCCI senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi, vice presiden Junaid Altaf, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former president Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Riaz Arshad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former vice presidents Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, executive members Muhammad Tariq, Waqar Ahmad, Mujeebur Rehman, Muhammad Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Ihsanullah, Aqib Ismail, Fazl Wahid, Minhajuddin, Malik Muhammad Salim Khan, high officials from relevant departments, industrialists and traders in large number present during the meeting.

The SCCI chief demanded the establishment of a Special Information Technology Zone in Peshawar and stressed the need of promoting public private partnership to remove hurdles in the way of trade and businesses. He suggested the launch of special skill training programs on modern lines for young entrepreneurs.

KP Minister Atif Khan while speaking on the occasion said that the government has set a target 1.1 million metric ton wheat procurement to fulfill the food requirement in the province. He assured that they would take the SCCI demand with the chief minister regarding provision of a special fiscal relief package for the COVID-19 hit traders.

The minister said the effective actions were being taken against people involved in adulteration in eatable items, adding that the government has allocated a hefty amount for digitization and modernizing of the provincial food department.

The Minister emphasized that the promotion of E-commerce is the dire need of the hour.

Talking about the national economy, the minister said despite the outbreak of a novel coronavirus pandemic, the country's economy has grown by 4 per cent, while foreign exchange reserves increased by $25 billion, which was made possible owing to prudent economic policies of the Imran Khan led Federal government.

Similarly, the minister said that the investment in real estate business has boosted up, especially improvement was seen in construction and allied sectors.

He acknowledged that the common man is being faced with hardships owing to increasing price-hike. However, he added the issue would be addressed with gradual improvement in the economy.

Earlier, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf and others also spoke on the occasion.