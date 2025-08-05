E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

The Safe City Authority has officially launched the e-challan (electronic traffic ticketing) system in the district to improve road safety and traffic law enforcement

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Safe City Authority has officially launched the e-challan (electronic traffic ticketing) system in the district to improve road safety and traffic law enforcement.

To raise public awareness about the new system and road safety regulations, an awareness rally was organized from the Safe City office to the Muzaffargarh Press Club.

The rally saw participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including officials from the Safe City Authority, District Traffic Police, Punjab Highway Patrol, Rescue 1122, and prominent religious, educational, and social figures.

Officials said that the e-challan system was part of a broader initiative to enforce traffic laws through modern surveillance technology. Cameras installed across the city will not only detect traffic violations but also assist police in identifying criminal activities.

Citizens were urged to wear seatbelts, use helmets and strictly follow traffic rules to avoid fines and ensure public safety.