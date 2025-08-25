E-challan system launched under ‘Safe City Project’:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Safe City Project has formally launched the electronic challan (e-challan) system in the city to make sure effective traffic management and road safety here on Monday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Amir Mushtaq, the initiative would help curb traffic violations through modern surveillance cameras and an automated monitoring system.

He said that citizens failing to wear helmets, driving on the wrong side, carrying more than three persons on a motorcycle, or committing other traffic violations would be identified through Safe City cameras, and e-challans would be issued automatically to the motorcycle owners.

The SSP emphasized that the system was aimed at promoting responsible driving culture and reducing accidents in the city.