E-challan training for PHP personnel on May 31

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police would arrange e-challan training for PHP personnel of Faisalabad on May 31.

A spokesman told media on Sunday that the traffic police had adopted e-challan mechanism to facilitate the people so that they could easily deposit challans of their vehicles.

Similarly, a training session would also be organized on May 31 (Wednesday) for PHP personnel to collect e-challan so that precious time of the people could be saved, he added.