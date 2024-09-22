Open Menu

E-challans System Started For Policemen Riding Motorcycles Without Helmets

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Lahore Traffic Police have started e-challans system for policemen riding motorcycles without helmets.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) system has been activated against motorcycle riders without helmets.

Traffic Police official sources told APP that the entry of motorcyclists without helmets was stopped on the entrance and exit routes and model roads of the city on Sunday.

In this connection, 22,7761 challan tickets were issued through the artificial intelligence system, while manual action has also been taken against 310000 motorcyclists without helmets.

Apart from this, entry of motorcyclists without helmets has also been stopped in traffic offices, as helmets have been declared mandatory for fresh license.

In this connection, parking without helmets would not be allowed, they said. According to CTO Amara Athar, there will be a challan for keeping the helmet on the tank or hanging it on the arm. The purpose of the challan is to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, she added.

