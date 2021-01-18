UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-cigarette Liquids May Up Asthma, Allergy Risk: Study

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:29 PM

E-cigarette liquids may up asthma, allergy risk: Study

Commonly sold e-cigarette liquids contain at least one substance classified as a health risk, such as those capable of causing asthma and allergy symptoms, researchers have found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Commonly sold e-cigarette liquids contain at least one substance classified as a health risk, such as those capable of causing asthma and allergy symptoms, researchers have found.

The researchers analysed each sample to find out exactly which chemicals were present and in what quantities.

Every liquid they tested contained at least one substance that has some level of risk to health according to the United Nations classification system, Medical Express reported.

These included methyl cyclopentanolone (found in 26.3 per cent of samples) and a-ionone (found in 8.7 per cent of samples), both of which "may cause allergy or asthma symptoms or breathing difficulties if inhaled", according to their classification.

Other substances, such as menthol (42.

9 per cent of samples), ethyl vanillin (16.5 per cent of samples) and acetyl pyrazine (8.2 per cent of samples), are classified as "able to cause respiratory irritation".

Our research reveals that e-cigarette liquids on sale have ingredients that are potential respiratory irritants," said Constantine Vardavas from the University of Crete, Greece who presented the research.

"This means that they are substances which irritate the airways according to previous research and international classification standards."For the research on the content of e-cigarette refills, a random sample ofe-cigarette liquids was selected from popular brands on sale in nine European countries, which included a variety of flavours and nicotine strengths.

Related Topics

United Nations Constantine Sale Greece May From

Recent Stories

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

56 seconds ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed: &#039;UAE is gaining increased ..

46 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Stable Peace on Korean Penins ..

1 minute ago

32 shops, restaurants sealed over anti Covid-19 SO ..

1 minute ago

Govt ready for bringing reforms in all sectors: Dr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.