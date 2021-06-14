UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-cigarettes Less Addictive Than Cigarettes: Study

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

E-cigarettes less addictive than cigarettes: study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Electronic-cigarettes are less addictive than traditional cigarettes for long-term smokers, according to research that sheds new light on how nicotine addiction works.

"We found that e-cigarettes appear to be less addictive than tobacco cigarettes in a large sample of long-term users," said Jonathan Foulds from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine.

The popularity of e-cigarettes, which typically deliver nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerin and flavourings through inhaled vapour, has increased in the past five years.

E-cigs contain far fewer cancer-causing and other toxic substances than cigarettes, however their long-term effects on health and nicotine dependence are unknown, researchers said.

To study e-cigarette dependence, researchers developed an online survey, including questions designed to assess previous dependence on cigarettes and almost identical questions to assess current dependence on e-cigs.

Higher nicotine concentration in e-cig liquid, as well as use of advanced second-generation e-cigs, which deliver nicotine more efficiently than earlier "cigalikes," predicted dependence. Consumers who had used e-cigs longer also appeared to be more addicted, Medical Express reported.

"However, people with all the characteristics of a more dependent e-cig user still had a lower e-cig dependence score than their cigarette dependence score," Foulds said.

"We think this is because they're getting less nicotine from the e-cigs than they were getting from cigarettes," Foulds said.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

23 minutes ago

New collaborative effort to prepare Emirati youth ..

1 hour ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

1 hour ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

1 hour ago

Shandur Polo Festival-2021 cancelled due to corona ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' attacks on KSA ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.