E-cigarettes Less Addictive Than Cigarettes: Study

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:13 PM

E-cigarettes less addictive than cigarettes: study

E-cigarettes are less addictive than traditional cigarettes for long-term smokers, according to research that sheds new light on how nicotine addiction works

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :E-cigarettes are less addictive than traditional cigarettes for long-term smokers, according to research that sheds new light on how nicotine addiction works.

"We found that e-cigarettes appear to be less addictive than tobacco cigarettes in a large sample of long-term users," said Jonathan Foulds from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine.

The popularity of e-cigarettes, which typically deliver nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerin and flavourings through inhaled vapour, has increased in the past five years.

E-cigarettes contain far fewer cancer-causing and other toxic substances than cigarettes, however their long-term effects on health and nicotine dependence are unknown, researchers said.

To study e-cigarette dependence, researchers developed an online survey, including questions designed to assess previous dependence on cigarettes and almost identical questions to assess current dependence on e-cigarettes.

Higher nicotine concentration in e-cigarette liquid, as well as use of advanced second-generation e-cigarettes, which deliver nicotine more efficiently than earlier "cigalikes," predicted dependence. Consumers who had used e-cigarettes longer also appeared to be more addicted, Medical Daily reported.

"However, people with all the characteristics of a more dependent e-cigarette user still had a lowere-cigarette dependence score than their cigarette dependence score," Foulds said.

"We think this is because they're getting less nicotine from the e-cigarettes than they were getting from cigarettes," Foulds said.

