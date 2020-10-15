UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-cigarettes Linked To Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke: Study

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:39 PM

E-cigarettes linked to risk of heart attack and stroke: study

Vaping e-cigarettes with nicotine may cause stiffening of the arteries in humans and that may increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes in later life, researchers have found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Vaping e-cigarettes with nicotine may cause stiffening of the arteries in humans and that may increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes in later life, researchers have found.

Researchers conducted a study that included young adults -- average age of 26 -- with no history of electronic cigarette use who identified themselves as seldom smokers, meaning that they smoked no more than 10 cigarettes a month.

The participants were randomised to use e-cigarettes with nicotine for 30 minutes on the first day and without nicotine on the other day, Medical Xpress reported.

The researchers measured blood pressure, heart rate and arterial stiffness immediately after smoking the e-cigarettes and then two and four hours later.

In the first 30 minutes after smoking e-cigarettes containing nicotine, there was a significant increase in blood pressure, heart rate and arterial stiffness; no such effect was seen on heart rate and arterial stiffness in the volunteers who had smoked e-cigarettes without nicotine.

"The results are preliminary, but in this study we found there was a significant increase in heart rate and blood pressure in the volunteers who were exposed to e-cigarettes containing nicotine. Arterial stiffness increased around three-fold in those who were exposed to nicotine containing e-cigarettes compared to the nicotine-free group," said lead researcher Magnus Lundback, from the Danderyd University Hospital, Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

According to the researchers , the immediate increase in arterial stiffness that they saw is most likely attributed to nicotine.

The increase was temporary. However, the same temporary effects on arterial stiffness have also been demonstrated following use of conventional cigarettes, researchers said.

Related Topics

Young Same Lead Sweden May From Blood Vaping

Recent Stories

Captain, five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Dandot Cement Factory union calls off protest on F ..

2 minutes ago

Haider's 86 helps Northern win over Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Commissioner stresses timely completion of develop ..

2 minutes ago

ANP Provincial Cabinet to meet on Oct 21

6 minutes ago

Server With Bills Database Damaged During Riots in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.