E-cigarettes, Water Pipes May Lead To Increased Tobacco Use

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A recent study has revealed that the use of e-cigarettes and alternative tobacco products may lead to increased tobacco use.

The increasing use of alternative tobacco products, such as water pipes and e-cigarettes, by children under the age of 18 is a burgeoning public health crisis, said researchers from NYU Langone Medical Center in the study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Alternative tobacco products represent a new challenge in the 75-year-old war against tobacco, said co-author Michael Weitzman, adding that with the increasing numbers of young adults using alternative tobacco products, people have every reason to be concerned.

There is a misperception that alternative tobacco products are safer than cigarettes, but the evidence says otherwise. Other researchers have demonstrated that a typical 45 minute hookah session is equivalent to smoking as many as five packs of cigarettes, Weitzman said.

