E- Clinic launched in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Sehat Kahani, a health-tech social enterprise that aims to democratize healthcare on Thursday launched E- Health Clinic with collaboration of World Heath Organization ( WHO) in Kohat.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash was the chief guest at the launching ceremony.

Addressing the event, he said it was a great opportunity to further improve healthcare system through use of modern technology and digitalization.

He said that new initiatives and modern technology have positive impact on the healthcare system.

He appreciated Sehat Kahani for launching mobile application for connecting female doctors with patients in their homes.

During the briefing, Ziaullah Bangash was informed that Sehat Kahani has provided health services to 340,000 through its network of 32 E-health clinics and mobile application across the province.

Sehat Kahani has created Digital Health Innovation Hub to enable patients to access medical specialists online that are not physically available to patients in their communities.