E-commerce, digital marketing training workshop held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The district administration South Waziristan Lower organized a two-day workshop on e-commerce and digital marketing at Government Degree College Wana under the ‘Awami Agenda’ of the provincial government.

According to the district administration, a large number of students and the youth attended the workshop.

Assistant Commissioner Wana, Faisal Ismail was the chief guest, who encouraged the youth and highlighted the importance of digital marketing.

He said it would contribute to enhancing employment opportunities for young people

He said it was an important initiative to equip the youth with modern skills, enabling them to contribute towards socio-economic development of the country.

Later, he distributed certificates to the young participants who demonstrated outstanding performance.

