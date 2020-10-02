UrduPoint.com
E-commerce Diploma Course Starts For Youth: Ziaullah Bangash

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:55 PM

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said E-commerce diploma course has started for the youth with an aim to provide them employment opportunities

This diploma programme was jointly launched by the Information Technology board and Central Information Technology under which 500 youth of the province would be trained in e-commerce and SDGs in first phase.

Speaking at inaugural session, Ziaullah Bangash said that the diploma course was being offered free of cost which would provide employment opportunities to youth.

He said that e-commerce training would enable youth to start their own businesses.

Ziaullah Bangash said the KP government has launched various IT training programmes to provide modern technology training.

He said there were many opportunities for youth in the IT sector, as many international organizations have made investment in this sector.

The inaugural function was attended by Secretary Science and Information Technology Mukhtiar Ahmed, Acting Manging Directir IT Board Asim Jamshed, Founder of e-Pakistan Ammar Jaffery and other senior officials of the IT Board.

