E-commerce has potential to create two million jobs ; RCCI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :E-commerce has a huge potential for creating 2 million jobs in Pakistan and boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) up to the level of 40 billion Dollar in next couple of years.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik in a statement said that transformation was required to promote the Information, communications and technology sectors to reposition Pakistan in the digital economy.

He urged the government to adopt new dimensions of economy as the Digital platform has been rapidly growing around the world and countries like Pakistan were still far behind in this race.

The Federal cabinet had already approved the E-commerce policy for promoting the digital culture and paperless trade to help enhance the trade volume. However digital platforms for e payments was the need of hour, he added.

RCCI President remarked that Pakistan has a huge share in the global digital market having over 160 million mobile phone subscribers and around 150 million internet users.

More than 66 percent of payments for e-shopping were being made as Cash on Delivery (COD) which does not reflect the true sense of digital platform, he added.