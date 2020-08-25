UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-commerce Has Potential To Create Two Million Jobs ; RCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

E-commerce has potential to create two million jobs ; RCCI

E-commerce has a huge potential for creating 2 million jobs in Pakistan and boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) up to the level of 40 billion dollar in next couple of years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :E-commerce has a huge potential for creating 2 million jobs in Pakistan and boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) up to the level of 40 billion Dollar in next couple of years.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik in a statement said that transformation was required to promote the Information, communications and technology sectors to reposition Pakistan in the digital economy.

He urged the government to adopt new dimensions of economy as the Digital platform has been rapidly growing around the world and countries like Pakistan were still far behind in this race.

The Federal cabinet had already approved the E-commerce policy for promoting the digital culture and paperless trade to help enhance the trade volume. However digital platforms for e payments was the need of hour, he added.

RCCI President remarked that Pakistan has a huge share in the global digital market having over 160 million mobile phone subscribers and around 150 million internet users.

More than 66 percent of payments for e-shopping were being made as Cash on Delivery (COD) which does not reflect the true sense of digital platform, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Dollar Mobile Rawalpindi Chamber Market Commerce Government Cabinet Industry Share Race Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

24 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

24 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

25 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

26 minutes ago

PES reviews arrangements for providing emergency c ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.