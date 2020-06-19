UrduPoint.com
E-Commerce Is Future Of Pakistan: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said that the government reviewed its policy and declared e-commerce as the future of Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI, he said that government is working on an e-commerce policy to promote the IT sector and e-commerce.

The Governor said that following the coronavirus pandemic, and lockdown situation, we need to think outside the box to expand our businesses and revive trade activities.

He appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting the steps and taking initiatives to promote Digital Pakistan.

On the occasion, Chamber President Saboor Malik said that the purpose of the Business Conference was to highlight the importance of e-commerce and to bring forward a consultative and awareness campaign for the promotion of unconventional business in the current situation.

