ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that e-commerce policy of the present government was an important step under Prime Minister's vision for facilitation of businesses and promotion of youth and smaller business community.

In a series of tweets, she said that e-commerce policy would help put the national economy on modern lines and promote business activities. The policy would open new vistas of ease in business activities, she said.

Dr Firdous said that digitalization of financial matters would promote investment and protect consumers rights. She said for avoiding double taxation, single tax return form would be introduced. For making the logistics sector effective and fast tracked, it was being shifted to e-commerce, Dr Firdous said.

During past two years, as a result of e-commerce sale has registered hundred per cent raise. This step, she opined, would prove a milestone in stability and progress of the national economy.