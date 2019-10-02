UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-commerce Policy Under PM's Vision Important Step For Facilitation Of Businesses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:14 PM

e-commerce policy under PM's vision important step for facilitation of businesses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that e-commerce policy of the present government was an important step under Prime Minister's vision for facilitation of businesses and promotion of youth and smaller business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that e-commerce policy of the present government was an important step under Prime Minister's vision for facilitation of businesses and promotion of youth and smaller business community.

In a series of tweets, she said that e-commerce policy would help put the national economy on modern lines and promote business activities. The policy would open new vistas of ease in business activities, she said.

Dr Firdous said that digitalization of financial matters would promote investment and protect consumers rights. She said for avoiding double taxation, single tax return form would be introduced. For making the logistics sector effective and fast tracked, it was being shifted to e-commerce, Dr Firdous said.

During past two years, as a result of e-commerce sale has registered hundred per cent raise. This step, she opined, would prove a milestone in stability and progress of the national economy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Firdous Ashiq Awan Sale Progress National University Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board names Rameen captain for AC ..

8 minutes ago

Mine Explosion Kills 6 in Northeastern Afghanistan ..

1 minute ago

Melody food market' existing poor sanitary conditi ..

1 minute ago

UK retail king Tesco says CEO to step down in 2020 ..

1 minute ago

Gov't releases Rs102.935 bln under Public Sector D ..

1 minute ago

US Congressional panel to discuss HR situation in ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.