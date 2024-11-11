E-courts of KP Service Tribunal disposes of 75% cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The E-courts, established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Service Tribunal have disposed of around 75 percent of cases, said the tribunal on Monday.

Since its introduction by the KP Service Tribunal, the E-courts were contributing a swift disposal of cases, registered by the litigants online.

It said that litigants from the far-flung areas were also benefiting from the E-courts as online services were being provided to the applicants and their lawyers.

Under the E-courts, the judges have also been provided with online dashboards for hearing of the cases. The litigants have expressed satisfaction over the swift performance of E-courts for redressal of their grievances.