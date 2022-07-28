UrduPoint.com

E-distribution System To Make Fertilizers Available Hassle-free To All Farmers On Merit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

E-distribution system to make fertilizers available hassle-free to all farmers on merit

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy director agriculture Rana Muhammad Arif said on Thursday that e-distribution system introduced by Punjab government would ensure supply of fertilizers to farmers without any botheration in accordance with the revenue record.

Farmers would get fertilizers on merit and without having to wait for it in queue, Rana Arif said in a statement.

He said that provincial government was engaged in the process of registration of main dealers, dealers and sub dealers of fertilizers to incorporate them in the system.

Genuine farmers would get Urea fertilizers under the 'Girdawri' system, deputy director agriculture said adding that it would encourage small farmers.

All big and small genuine farmers would benefit from the initiative and it will make fertilizers available to them on time for its proper and result oriented application on crops, he said.

He disclosed that training sessions of dealers to fully comprehend them on e-distribution have already been held in Vehari tahsil and at agriculture university sub campus in Burewala and more such sessions would be held in others area.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Vehari Burewala From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

10 minutes ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

31 minutes ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

53 minutes ago
 PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, f ..

PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, flood affectees

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

4 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.