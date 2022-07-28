E-distribution system to make fertilizers available hassle-free to all farmers on merit

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy director agriculture Rana Muhammad Arif said on Thursday that e-distribution system introduced by Punjab government would ensure supply of fertilizers to farmers without any botheration in accordance with the revenue record.

Farmers would get fertilizers on merit and without having to wait for it in queue, Rana Arif said in a statement.

He said that provincial government was engaged in the process of registration of main dealers, dealers and sub dealers of fertilizers to incorporate them in the system.

Genuine farmers would get Urea fertilizers under the 'Girdawri' system, deputy director agriculture said adding that it would encourage small farmers.

All big and small genuine farmers would benefit from the initiative and it will make fertilizers available to them on time for its proper and result oriented application on crops, he said.

He disclosed that training sessions of dealers to fully comprehend them on e-distribution have already been held in Vehari tahsil and at agriculture university sub campus in Burewala and more such sessions would be held in others area.