E-domicile Facility Launched In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The district administration on Thursday launched an e-domicile service in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad inaugurated the services under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme which aimed at facilitating the residents in getting domicile certificates by eliminating the need for physical visits to offices.

According to the district administration, e-domicile is a modern facility and the citizens can now apply for their domicile certificates from their homes while using user-friendly websites by providing necessary documents and information online.

It says that the new service would lead to citizens’ empowerment and streamline the public service delivery process with enhanced citizens’ access to the domicile acquisition.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the district administration would take all possible measures to extend relief to citizens and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that the provincial government had taken several public welfare-oriented initiatives and concrete measures would be taken to extend the benefits of those positive steps to citizens at a grass-roots level.

