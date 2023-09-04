Open Menu

E-driving License App Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023

E-driving license app launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The traffic police launched E-driving license app to facilitate the masses for obtaining their driving license online.

A spokesman of City Traffic Police (CTP) said here on Monday that the drivers could download their electronic licenses from the website of Traffic Police Punjab https://dlims.punjab.gov.

pk/elicense/ by entering their CNIC numbers and date of birth.

He said that the printout of electronic driving license would be acceptable for all traffic officers and they could verify it from its QR Code.

Various features including colored photo, address and other details of the licensee were added in the electronic driving license and its copy could also be saved in PDF file for its future use, he added.

