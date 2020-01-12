UrduPoint.com
E-employment Project In GB To Provide Employment Opportunities To Youth; CM GB

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

E-employment project in GB to provide employment opportunities to youth; CM GB

GILGIT-BALTISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafiz-ur-Rehman Sunday said that the Chief Minister's e-employment project has been started to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Women Development Directorate and the Chief Minister's Employment Scheme, Gilgit-Baltistan, he said, more than 70 years of development have taken place in the last four years, adding, providing e-jobs is a challenge for the government, even in developed countries, it is not possible to provide government employment to everyone. Beware of people who make false promises to give government jobs to everyone in elections, he informed.

Hafiz-ur-Rehman said that the government is introducing Gilgit-Baltistan e-Governance which aims to ensure transparency at all levels.

Introducing advanced technology will improve the system, he said, adding, "In Gilgit-Baltistan, other provinces and the Federal government have already legislated for the welfare of special people.

" He said that the task of the government is not only to build roads but also to provide vision for the development and bright future of the region and the people, make reforms and take steps to change social attitudes. Access to the international market is being made possible under the Chief Minister's e-Employment Scheme, he said. The youth, he said, would be provided with modern training under the Chief Minister's e-Employment Scheme and access to the international market will be made possible.

The Chief Minister said youth is the guarantor of a better future for us. "We must all play our part in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan," he added.

