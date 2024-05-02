Open Menu

E-Evidence System Inaugurated In Bahawalnagar District Courts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM

The E/EVIDENCE system for online presentation from police stations for testimony and attendance in Bahawalnagar district courts has been inaugurated on Thursday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The E/EVIDENCE system for online presentation from police stations for testimony and attendance in Bahawalnagar district courts has been inaugurated on Thursday.

As per details, DPO Naseebullah Khan from Police Station City a Division Bahawalnagar inaugurated the system, aligning with the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.

The initiative, spearheaded by DPO Bahawalnagar Naseebullah Khan, enables recording of testimony online through video link from police stations.

This innovative approach connects all police stations in the district with online courts, with dedicated IT-equipped rooms established in each station.

DSPs and focal persons have been appointed to operationalize the system in every tehsil and respective police station.

District and Sessions Judge Shahzeb Saeed hailed the E-Evidence system as a revolutionary initiative, emphasizing its significance.

DPO Bahawalnagar Naseebullah Khan highlighted the benefits of the system, including reduced travel difficulties, petrol expenses, and time-saving for police employees.

