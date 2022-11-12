E-facility center to be constructed soon: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said the construction of e-facility center will be completed this month to provide services to people under one roof.

The center would be inaugurated on December 1, he expressed these views while presiding over a meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar and officers of various departments were also present.

The DC said the facility center would be built near Paris Road in which counters ofall departments, including Revenue, Police, Excise and Taxation, Traffic Police, NADRA, Passport,Pakistan Post, Domicile, Registration of Property, will be established.