E-filing, Office Automation System imperative to facilitate campus community: UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) ::Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr. Muhammad Ashraf has said that electronic filing and office automation system, effective learning management system and campus management system are imperative to facilitate the campus community with time saving and protect the official record from any sort of incidence.

He was talking to a delegation of Punjab Information and Technology board (PITB) who discussed all aspects of implementations of the system in the university campus.

Delegation leader Additional Director General (Citizen Facilitation Services) PITB Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, UAF Registrar Muhammad Hussain, Treasurer Muhammad Tariq Saeed, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas and others were also present in the meeting.

The UAF Vice Chancellor said that UAF has paced up its efforts to adopt electronic filing and office automation system to ensure transparency merit and time saving in line with modern trends.

He said IT had made management process more sophisticated.

He said that with the help of learning management system, the lectures be made available online to provide an opportunity to students to get benefit.

He said neighbor countries have adopted digital agriculture system that is not only helping their farmers for productivity enhancement but also mitigating the effects of unusual agricultural conditions.

PITB Additional DG Muhammad Waseem Bhatti said in the modern era of IT, it is essential that records remain easily accessible and secure.

He said PITB has set up e-Filing and Office Automation System which enabled timely and effective management of official daily tasks and proceed towards a paperless office environment in the public sector. It is meant to ensure that every correspondence is digitally accessible round-the-clock.

The digital copies of official documents are made and uploaded onto the system. These copies are also stored on a cloud server and archived for future use and reference. It has minimized turnaround time and increased efficiency, he added.