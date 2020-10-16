UrduPoint.com
E-filing System Launch At 96 Public Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:23 PM

The 'E-filing' system was launched at 96 government offices across the district with the efforts of deputy commissioner Aamer Khattak

The district Multan is the first district of the country where paperless system has been launched.

The district Multan is the first district of the country where paperless system has been launched.

Manager Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Faisal Mumtaz while giving briefing to DC, said that the log-in allotted to 96 various departments regarding E-filing system. Whenever DC will forward electronic message it will be shown at department's concerned dashboard and the head of the department and applicant will also receive the message.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Aamer Khattak said that E-filing system is like a pilot project adding that old filing system was wastage of time. The recent era is digitalization period and this system will also restore the masses confidence on departments.

He said that launching of E-khidmat centre was also a big achievement as 48 various services were being provided under one roof.

PITB will help each department regarding E-filing.

ADCs Muhammad Tayyib Khan, Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani, Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad, Hidaytullah and others were also present.

APP /sak1550 hrs

