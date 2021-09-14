E-Filing system pilot project to be launched in Agriculture dept

A committee formed to launch e-filing system in South Punjab Secretariat decided to introduce a pilot project in the agriculture department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :A committee formed to launch e-filing system in South Punjab Secretariat decided to introduce a pilot project in the agriculture department.

A meeting of the committee formed on the direction of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Agriculture South, Saqib Ali Ateel here on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary , Deputy Secretary Finance and officials of Punjab Information Technology board attended the meeting.

Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab attended the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, Saqib Ali Ateel said that e-filing system would be implemented in all administrative departments in phases because the ACS wanted to bring lightning speed in office affairs.

He informed that it took time to use modern technology in offices.Secretary Planning and Development Shoaib Iqbal Syed said that apart from e-filing, hard copy of documents was also required for handling financial matters so that there is no difficulty in handling audit matters.

Additional Secretary Rana Rizwan Qadeer said that Punjab Information Technology Board To secure the data, archive folder should be added in the system and access to e-filing system should be facilitated.

He said that timeline should be fixed for e-filing so that no case would be delayed. The Information Technology Board should introduce a separate system for each section. The meeting also agreed on the proposal to create new posts of Superintendents in all the administrative departments of the South Punjab Secretariat.