E-filing system to be implemented in South Punjab Secretariat for paperless working

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Preparations have been started to make the office system of the South Punjab Secretariat paperless and a plan has been prepared to introduce an e-filing system in all the administrative departments of the Civil Secretariat.

According to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar IT-related equipment was being procured for this purpose. He said that due to the e-filing system, the distances would be decreased and the problems of the people would be solved at a fast speed.

He said that the e-filing system needed to be kept simple so that people can easily understand it.

A mobile application would also be prepared so that the concerned officers could know about the office files. He said that laptops, printers, heavy-duty scanners and other equipment while be purchased for South Punjab Secretariat. He said that a complete record of equipment purchased for e-filing would be saved in each department.