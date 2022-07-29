UrduPoint.com

E-filing System To Be Initiated In Six Sectors Of Civil Secretariat Balochistan: Rubaba

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Science and Information Technology Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said that the E-filing system would be started in six departments of Civil Secretariat Balochistan, after the success of which it system to be introduced in more departments

She expressed these views while talking in the departmental briefing given by the Department of Science and Information Technology here.

On this occasion, Secretary Science and IT Muhammad Tayyab Lahri while giving a briefing to the Parliamentary Secretary Dr. Rababa Khan Buledi said that since 2011 the Department of Science and IT was serving as a separate department and providing information technology support to various provincial departments including the Home Department.

He said that at present, the working on formation of 12 apps of various departments of Balochistan were being continued which were in the final stages of completion.

Secretary IT Mohammad Tayyab Lahri highlighted the progress made on various ongoing IT projects in the province, Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr.

Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the already established institutions should be used to make the graduates studying and graduating in the educational institutions of Balochistan skilled in various fields of IT and such training modules should be created which would prove to be a source of honorable employment.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the Quetta and Gwadar Safe City projects should be completed by 2023 so that the objectives for which these projects were established could be achieved.

She said that the nine IT institutions established in different districts would be made functional by removing the shortage of trained manpower in Balochistan including the provincial capital Quetta, therefore, we would try to complete all the projects and goals within the stipulated period so that the people could benefit from their fruits.

