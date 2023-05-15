UrduPoint.com

E-Filing System To Start Soon In Department: Secretary Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher education South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch said that the implementation of a paperless system will get rid of the traditional file system and the government's initiative will save billions of rupees.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the implementation of the E-Filing system in the department here on Monday, he said that the target of May 15 was set by the Punjab government for implementation of E-Filing system.

He said that the modern system will speed up the work, computerization will also significantly reduce the use of paper and stationery which will save billions of rupees. He said that this system was compatible with modern requirements regarding technology.

Baloch said that the modern system would offer modern facilities to people adding that information technology was very important in modern times.

He directed officers concerned to develop a modern system of E-Filing on an effective and solid bases in order to facilitate people.

Giving briefing in the meeting regarding E-Filing and office automation system, the secretary was informed that the experts of Punjab Information Technology board have provided training to all employees about diaries and dispatch of the official documents under E-Filing and office automation system. The automation system would not only reduce work time but also deal the departmental issues in the best possible way.

On this occasion, Additional Secretaries Ata-ul-Haq, Tariq Mehmood, Deputy Secretaries Muhammad Shahid Malik, Dr. Azim Qureshi and related officers also participated in the meeting.

