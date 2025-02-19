Open Menu

"E-Fine" System Launched In Abbottabad To Ensure Transparent Fine Collection

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) In a major step towards digital governance, the "E-Fine" system has been formally launched in District Abbottabad under the Chief Minister's Public Agenda Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This modern system enables Assistant Commissioners and Additional Assistant Commissioners to issue digital fines/challans for legal violations, replacing the traditional manual challan process.

The Primary aim of the E-Fine system is to ensure transparency in fine collection, enhance record management at the provincial and district levels, and improve the performance evaluation of administrative officers.

Under this system, shopkeepers found violating laws will be fined digitally and given an electronic receipt on the spot. By scanning the receipt, shopkeepers can track the imposed fine online and access payment details for quick and easy transactions.

The implementation of the E-Fine system is expected to enhance administrative efficiency and enable effective monitoring of illegal activities. The district administration has urged the public and business community to comply with the regulations, emphasizing that the new system will ensure fairness and transparency in legal enforcement.

