E-Flow assessment of critical sites of River Ravi initiated: PCRWR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has initiated E-Flow assessment of critical sites of River Ravi.

According to PCRWR, E-Flow assessment requires a comprehensive study of geomorphology, water quality, riparian vegetation, macro-invertebrates, fisheries, socio-economics, and hydraulic parameters.

In this connection, PCRWR has organized a consultative meeting to have inputs from stakeholders to develop a holistic E-Flow assessment methodology on June 13.

Welcoming the technical representatives of Punjab Wildlife, Pak EPA, RUDA Lahore, Punjab Forest Department and PCIW Chairman PCRWR explained the conditions of rivers of Pakistan and the theme behind this E-flow study.

Dr Hifza Rasheed, Director General PCRWR presented the methodology and initial results of the E-flow survey study.

A very healthy and fruitful discussion was conducted and valuable feedback was received from all the stakeholders.