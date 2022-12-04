E-Gadget App-112 stolen mobile phones recovered: Police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Bahawalpur police while availing the facility of the E-Gadget App have recovered 112 stolen mobile phones from the accused and handed them over to the owners.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police on Sunday said that Police Information Technology Branch was assigned the task to trace out the whereabouts of stolen mobile phone sets.

"The experts of the Police Information Technology Branch availed the facility of E-Gadget Application and helped in the recovery of 112 stolen mobile phone sets," he said.

He further said that stolen mobile phone sets had been handed over to the owners. He concluded that E-Gadget Application could also be downloaded from Google Play Store.