E-gadget app helps recover 400 stolen phones

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) 400 stolen mobile phones,including iPhones have been recovered and returned to their owners in Multan with the help of the e-Gadget Monitoring System, developed jointly by Punjab Police and the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB),here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson,CPO Multan Sadiq Dogar said the system designed to track stolen gadgets has significantly reduced illegal mobile phone sales.

Criminals were earlier selling stolen phones at cheap rates due to the absence of an accessible tracking database.

PITB’s Sadiq Ali said that the app requires shopkeepers to record IMEI numbers,CNIC details and a photo of the seller before any sale or repair.

In case a listed stolen device was entered,police were alerted in real-time and an FIR was filed immediately.

Currently,8,200 shops in Multan are using the app with strict instructions from police to verify every device before sale.

A public feature also allows citizens to check if a mobile phone is reported lost or stolen by entering its IMEI number.

Officials says the system has transformed market practices and curbed stolen phone trade,marking a shift from traditional policing to tech-driven crime prevention.