E-gadget App Helps Recover 400 Stolen Phones
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) 400 stolen mobile phones,including iPhones have been recovered and returned to their owners in Multan with the help of the e-Gadget Monitoring System, developed jointly by Punjab Police and the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB),here on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson,CPO Multan Sadiq Dogar said the system designed to track stolen gadgets has significantly reduced illegal mobile phone sales.
Criminals were earlier selling stolen phones at cheap rates due to the absence of an accessible tracking database.
PITB’s Sadiq Ali said that the app requires shopkeepers to record IMEI numbers,CNIC details and a photo of the seller before any sale or repair.
In case a listed stolen device was entered,police were alerted in real-time and an FIR was filed immediately.
Currently,8,200 shops in Multan are using the app with strict instructions from police to verify every device before sale.
A public feature also allows citizens to check if a mobile phone is reported lost or stolen by entering its IMEI number.
Officials says the system has transformed market practices and curbed stolen phone trade,marking a shift from traditional policing to tech-driven crime prevention.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..
Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two girls drown in fish farm2 minutes ago
-
E-gadget app helps recover 400 stolen phones2 minutes ago
-
Gond Kateera:A natural shield against summer heat32 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts Therapeutic Pottery workshop 'The Art of Pottery”42 minutes ago
-
Lone appeals for global help on Kashmir amid heightened tensions after India's humiliating defeat on ..1 hour ago
-
Heatwave fuels skin related ailments1 hour ago
-
Girl commits suicide over domestic dispute1 hour ago
-
Expert recommends engaging pursuits for kids during summer vacations instead of pricey camps2 hours ago
-
Over 5,000 animals distributed in Lodhran under PHCIP2 hours ago
-
Hydropower Hope: Mohmand dam poised to energize KP's power, agriculture sectors2 hours ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Mardan for anti-polio drive2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine, directs timely completion of construction work2 hours ago