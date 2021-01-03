UrduPoint.com
E-games Expand 'teen's IQ': Experts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Playing a target-oriented action video game can help children to improve their early reading skills with the support of parents and teachers.

Talking to a private news channel, experts said online gaming could actually build social skills in children adding parents should discuss with kids the dangers of sharing personal information through gaming servers and chat rooms, even with friends.

A technology expert and game developer Ferhan Aqeel said that there were multiple benefits of playing transformational games which were designed to create engaging and immersion learning environments for delivering specified learning goals.

He said many video games could teach kids how to delegate, work as a team, and prioritize, adding, internet-enabled games that let kids play with their real-life friends often require collaboration and division of tasks to beat the level.

He suggested that parents should teach their children in choosing games which they feel appropriate and kids with internet-connected games can easily "hang out" with friends after school without ever leaving home.

He said video games could play a positive role in our children's lives, but we need to be there to help set limits.

A leading Psychiatrist Fatima Kareem said that in the modern day where interaction is increasingly becoming online and more time is spent indoors due to Covid-19, the right way to build emotional intelligence is people-to-people interactions, spending quality time with family, learning through experiences and feedback.

She said Video games could help our kids to improve their ability and solve problems, adding, the coronavirus lockdown brought down shutters on all outdoor entertainment so online gaming continued to grow.

She also shed lights on negative impact of E gaming that children can become overly involved with video games and they may have difficulty controlling the amount of time they play.

They may resist their parents' attempts to limit their time playing video games, she said, adding, spending excessive time playing these games can lead to multiple reasons including poor social skills, time away from family time, school work, and aggressive thoughts.

Expert said that video gamers can also design games with educational and physical benefits for players as playing action video games improves not just the skills taught in the game, but learning capabilities as well.

\778

