E-Governance Project Not Yet Completed: Secretary IT Told PAC

Federal Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shoaib Siddiqui on Wednesday told the subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that E-Governance project started in 2006 was incomplete due to lack of resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shoaib Siddiqui on Wednesday told the subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that E-Governance project started in 2006 was incomplete due to lack of resources.

Responding to the quarry of member of the committee Riaz Fatyana, the secretary responded that the work on the project was continued but at a snail pace primarily because of insufficient funding from the government for the project.

Riaz Fatyana inquired from the secretary as to why Pakistan was lagging behind in shifting on E-governance whereas the world had gone too far in the field.

Earlier, the audit officials presenting an audit report informed the committee that National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) constructed a guest house in Dera Ghazi Khan (D.G.Khan) without the approval of the board and PC-1.

The officials of NTC responded to the committee that the guest house was constructed to facilitate the staff of repair maintenance however after shutting down of NTC office in D.

G.Khan, the guest house was rented out, thus recovered the amount of construction.

The committee however observed that construction without approval board and PC-1 of the project was sheer violation of the rules therefore an appropriate action must be taken against those responsible in light of the inquiry committee.

The committee was also informed by the audit officials that Pakistan Software Export Board illegally appointed director Marketing.

In the advertisement, the qualification for the post was required master in business administration (MBA) but contrary to this, a Bachelor degree holder was appointed in 2006 for a period of one year.

The audit official apprised the committee that director marketing was drawing monthly salary of Rs 1.1 million along with other perks and privileges.

Secretary IT told the committee that an inquiry was conducted on this matter and former Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Software Export Board was held responsible.

The committee directed to act in accordance with the findings of inquiry committee against those responsible.

