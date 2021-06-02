E-governance system makes LDA public friendly, says Minister

Minister Housing & Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) worked with revolutionary swift to solve the problems of the public during the last two years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister Housing & Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) worked with revolutionary swift to solve the problems of the public during the last two years.

He was addressing a press conference regarding performance of LDA at Johar Town sports Complex on Wednesday. SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan , MPA Saadia Sohail Rana, LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood and other senior officers were also present.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that credit goes to LDA team for an efficient and swift implementation on public-friendly reforms. He said that on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, LDA introduced important and useful reforms with an aim to facilitate the masses.

He added that e-governance system resulted not only in facilitation to the general public but also for the builders and developers. He said that approval of building plans for residential or commercial projects, completion certificates after construction , NOC for change in land use or permits for private housing societies besides other facilities are being provided within the stipulated time.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that in order to further ease the housing sector, builders, and developers, the procedure of providing NOCs in the Lahore Development Authority has been simplified.

Following the success of the modern one-window system for getting NOC ,LDA launched online platform while the one-window system has been fully digitized. The Minister told that LDA management fixed a period of 30 days for approval of building plans and issuing completion certificates after the construction, 45 days for NOC or change of land-use while 60 days for permission of residential societies.

He said that in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, all the directorates are being digitised in LDA to further facilitate the public.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the vision of PM Imran Khan and CM Sardar Usman Buzdar about the strengthening of institutions is fully visible in LDA where the corrupt have been destroyed through the power of law. No one will dare to indulge in any corrupt practice now as all doors of corruption are closed and the system has been improved through the legislation, she added.

The SACM said that LDA represents the people and its performance depicts the agenda of the incumbent government. Not only LDA but Punjab and Pakistan were being transformed while the nation is moving towards its destination towards development and prosperity under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. When the government will prefer to heal the wounds of people, the institutions will also deliver to the masses, she observed.

LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran briefed the media about various steps taken by the management. He revealed that more than 586 illegal housing societies were established in the provincial capital in the past. He added that LDA didn't approve those while National Accountability Bureau and other government agencies were initiating action against the owners of illegal societies.

He assured that the long standing issue of allottees of LDA Avenue - 1 housing colony would be resolved within next 10 days and alternate plots would be transferred to them. He informed that the management allotted plots to over 10000 file holders of LDA City Scheme while more phases would be launched very soon. He said that development works are under way in LDA City and other schemes.