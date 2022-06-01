E-governance to ensure transparency in administrative affairs: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making cogent efforts to put official and administrative affairs on modern lines through E-governance.

The step, he said, would not only ensure transparency but also help in eliminating decades old conventional systems and provide provision of timely services to the general public.

He said this at a meeting held to review practical progress on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa E-governance project here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Science and Information Technology, Mati Ullah Khan, MD KP IT board, Ali Mahmood and officials concerned.

The Minister was also given a detailed briefing on progress so far made on the KP E-governance project. The Minister directed the officers concerned to finalize on urgent basis all the formalities for this project adding that no undue delay would be tolerated in this regard.

He said digitization was the need of the hour and the provincial government was spending huge amounts on establishment of centers of special technology zones at district level for better services delivery to the public.

Besides, he said funds were being utilized to train around 100000 youth in the IT sector and executing IT projects.