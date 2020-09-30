UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-Governance To Make Offices More Responsive , Transparent : Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:49 PM

E-Governance to make offices more responsive , transparent : Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday said that all offices are being digitized as year 2020 has been declared as digital transformation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday said that all offices are being digitized as year 2020 has been declared as digital transformation in the province.

He said that the government has finalized strategy to take revolutionary steps in the cur�rent year towards digital�isation in order to ensure efficient service delivery and transparency.

He said that for this purpose E-Governance and paperless environment project was launched this year and by January 2021 all office systems will be digitized.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on E-Governance and paperless project in government offices.

Secretary Science and Information Technology, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Acting Manging Director, Asim Jamshed and other IT board officials were present on the occasion.

Ziaullah Bangshan said that in the first phase all the communication inside offices would be made paperless and computerized and in the second phase the summary system of government offices would be digitized.

Ziaullah Bangash said that digitization of offices will make the work easier and decisions will be taken quickly.

"Decisions will be taken on merit and digital services will be available to everyone", he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said that under this scheme, training would also be provided to the employees working .

He said digitalization would ensure transparency and accountability in offices and will enhance efficiency of employees in terms of delivery.

Ziaullah Bangash said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, digital reforms are being introduced in the province and many other important projects have been launched.

On completion, these projects will create more employment opportunities and facilities for the people of the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Jamshed January 2020 All Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says at Biodiversity Summit None of Globa ..

1 minute ago

Fulham loan Lookman from Leipzig

1 minute ago

Iraq bans Zaireen entry

1 minute ago

Bertens in wheelchair after stormy Roland Garros c ..

1 minute ago

US Open champion Thiem into Roland Garros last 32

4 minutes ago

US stocks jump on jobs data, stimulus hopes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.