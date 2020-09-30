E-Governance to make offices more responsive , transparent : Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday said that all offices are being digitized as year 2020 has been declared as digital transformation in the province.

He said that the government has finalized strategy to take revolutionary steps in the cur�rent year towards digital�isation in order to ensure efficient service delivery and transparency.

He said that for this purpose E-Governance and paperless environment project was launched this year and by January 2021 all office systems will be digitized.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on E-Governance and paperless project in government offices.

Secretary Science and Information Technology, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Acting Manging Director, Asim Jamshed and other IT board officials were present on the occasion.

Ziaullah Bangshan said that in the first phase all the communication inside offices would be made paperless and computerized and in the second phase the summary system of government offices would be digitized.

Ziaullah Bangash said that digitization of offices will make the work easier and decisions will be taken quickly.

"Decisions will be taken on merit and digital services will be available to everyone", he said.

Ziaullah Bangash said that under this scheme, training would also be provided to the employees working .

He said digitalization would ensure transparency and accountability in offices and will enhance efficiency of employees in terms of delivery.

Ziaullah Bangash said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, digital reforms are being introduced in the province and many other important projects have been launched.

On completion, these projects will create more employment opportunities and facilities for the people of the province.