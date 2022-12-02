UrduPoint.com

E-health System For Islamabad Police To Be Fully Operational Till Dec 31

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

E-health system for Islamabad police to be fully operational till Dec 31

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have introduced `Capital police e-health system' for the provision of outstanding health facilities to the personnel of the force and to ensure their fitness by reducing health-related risks.

"The pilot project of the system has been started under the supervision of DIG Headquarters and it would be made fully operational by December 31, 2022. This system has been initiated from police lines headquarters Islamabad and a database of all the people living in police lines headquarters will be compiled." a police source told APP on Friday.

Islamabad police have engaged Al-Tirmidhi Foundation from Malaysia for the e-health facility for its personnel and it would be fully operational by the end of this year.

In the first phase, telehealth booths will be set up in Central Police Office, DIG Operations office, and SSG line. This system will be fully activated by December 31, 2022, for all personnel of Islamabad police, the source added.

A health care system would be introduced for the serving cops while medical tests would be conducted and medicines to be provided through a tele-health system as per international standards.

According to the system, medical tests of police personnel would be mandatory every year and the concerned doctor will suggest the medicines and medical rests for the officials. As per the recommendation of the medical staff, the duties would be assigned to the policemen.

The source said that this initiative has been taken following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan who has committed to ensuring welfare steps for the cops of the force including the provision of health facilities to them.

The initiative of improved health facilities for the personnel would boost the morale of the force which would ultimately improve the performance.

The source said that personnel of the force have risks of diseases like heart attack, blood pressure, mental stress due to old age, and tough duties, and this system will help to improve their health facility and mitigate such risks.

He further stated that this system was the need of the hour which would help to ensure timely medical checkups and treatment to the officials.

