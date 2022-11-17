E-health system for police to be completely operational till Dec 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police on Thursday discussed the e-health facility for its personnel with delegation of Al-Tarmidhi Foundation from Malaysia and decided to make it fully operational till end of this year.

A delegation of Al-Tarmidhi Foundation from Malaysia, a friend of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, visited Central Police Office Islamabad and met with IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. In the meeting, Islamabad Capital Police decided to start work on e-health system immediately in collaboration with Al-Tarmidhi Foundation.

In the first phase, tele-health booths will be set up in Central Police Office, DIG Operations office and SSG line. This system will be fully activated by December 31, 2022 for all personnel of Islamabad police.

Paramedical staff will be present at telebooths round the clock and senior doctors will be available online at these booths. Policemen may get medicines after visiting the booths and consultation fees will be paid by the police department itself.

Along with, mobile tele-health units would be also set up and doctors would visit to the houses of policemen after receiving any emergency call from them.

The existing ambulances of Islamabad Capital Police are being connected with this system which will have online telehealth doctors to provide services to policemen during special duties at gatherings, public events or any other law and order situation.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the Islamabad Capital Police and Al-Tarmidhi Foundation for immediate and effective implementation of this program on a permanent basis.

IGP Islamabad said that personnel of the force have risks of diseases like heart attack, blood pressure, mental stress due to old age, and tough duties, and this system will help to improve their health facility and mitigate such risks.

He further stated that this system was the need of the hour which would help to ensure timely medical checkup and treatments to the officials.

Islamabad police chief Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that this project would be made fully operational by December 31, 2022.