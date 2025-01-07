E-judicial service launched in AJK: CJ AJK HC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jan, 2025) Under the spirit to provide direct access to the litigants to secure immediate status of their under trial cases in High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the subordinate judiciary, entire related record of the judiciary has been computerised in entire AJK State.

This was disclosed by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja while talking to journalists during visit to Kashmir Press Club here on Monday.

Newly inducted Capital Police Officer SSP Muzaffarabad Raja Irfan Saleem was also present on this occasion.

Kashmir Press Club President Syed Abid Hussain Shah and other office bearers and senior journalists welcomed the Chief Justice Mr. Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja with the hope for delivery of speedy and expensive justice to the needy by the High Court of AJK and the subordinate judiciary in AJK.

The CJ said that any of the litigant would be able to have immediate status and know-how about the status including next date of hearing etc. of his or her under-trial case or cases from his home directly through internet service from the concerned court of law, instead of personally visiting the clerical staffer of the court.

Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja categorically said while responding to a question that Computerisation of the judiciary record about the under trial or disposed off judicial cases in the AJK HC and subordinate judiciary will not only provide latest mean of communication furnishing litigant people to have direct access about the status of their under trial cases instantly but also close the door of alleged corruption in form of illegal gratification by the litigant to the concerned court clerk for securing information about the status of their cases manually, he added.

The AJK HC and subordinate judiciary has started working to this direction and under the project of Computerisation of the recotmrd of judiciary all the judicial system of Azad Kashmir has been inter- connected.

He underlined that "Registration of Deeds through Computerised project" has become functional in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad. "During next two to three months, the online registry system will also be activated in whole of AJK.

He advised the journalist fraternity to play a responsible and important role in smoothing public opinion. "Responsible journalism is necessary for emergence of a healthy society, he emphasized.

He said that he was trying his best to ensure the e-courts system fully functional in the AJK HC and subordinate judiciary to file cases including to know about the verdicts and cases related to other courts.

The CJ lauded AJK Information Technology board and it's officials for timely completion of this state of the art judicial record computerisation project, which, he hoped, will bring transparency in the registration process and eliminate the chances of error. "Similarly, the issues of pending cases will also be resolved in time, he added.

In response to a question, the CJ said that there was no any pending case for last five years in the High Court of AJK

APP/ahr/378