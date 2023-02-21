UrduPoint.com

E-Kachehri : DG PCAA Assures Prompt Redressal Of Public Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

E-Kachehri : DG PCAA assures prompt redressal of public complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Flt Lt (Retd.) Khaqan Murtaza held an E-Kachehri the other day, listened to the problems of the general public and assured resolving their grievances at the earliest.

The Additional DGCAA, Director Airport Services, Director HR, Director SQMS, Director Operations, Director Air Transport and Additional Director IT also attended e-Kachehri During the 31st session of the e-Kachehri, around 65 questions and problems were raised, including the initiation of personal licensing examinations in Islamabad, queries related to Muzaffarabad airport's functioning, construction of a new airport near Sahiwal and the opening of Gwadar International Airport.

The questions also included Britain CAA's ban on Pakistani airlines, different facilities for visitors and passengers with increased assistance at major international airports, providing low-cadre jobs to Islamabad Airport land-affected people besides interview-schedule for the fresh requirement.

The general public also complained about additional charges at departure by Kuwait Airways staff, alleged misbehavior by ASF staff working on scanning machines, extra charges for common items at various airports and non-availability of local SIM at various airports, suggesting making a more vibrant system to recover and return passengers' lost/left behind luggage at airports.

The Director General PCAA responded to most of the queries promptly and directed the quarters concerned to look into the issues for their early settlement.

