UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-Kachehri Held To Answer Queries Of Ehsaas Beneficiaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:50 PM

E-Kachehri held to answer queries of Ehsaas beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The first-ever Ehsaas e-Kachehri Wednesday held at the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) head office in pursuance of the Prime Minister Imran Khan vision of resolving public issues.

The purpose of this e-Kachehri was to provide direct answers to the queries of the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Programme by the concerned officials of Benazir Income Support Programme and Ehsaas Programme and provide guidance for possible solutions to their problems.

The time for Ehsaas e-Kachehri was fixed on March 31 (Wednesday) from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm during which the beneficiaries were directed to call 0519246334 and ask questions.

However, due to the full participation of the people, the e-Kachehri lasted for about an hour and a half.

Most of the questions asked by Ehsaas beneficiaries during the e-Kachehri were related to the procedure of applying for the different programmes of Ehsaas, eligibility criteria, problems in biometric identification at ATMs and other payment centers, next payment of Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas survey and policies regarding deceased beneficiaries and those with special needs.

In addition to the questions asked during the Ehsaas e-Kachehri, the responsible authorities also shared useful information to guide the beneficiaries so that they can join the program and benefit from other initiatives and schemes.

During the programme, the beneficiaries were briefed about the procedure of the participation in the Ehsaas Kafaalat program in detail.

It was informed that the applicants can check their eligibility for the Ehsaas Kafaalat programme by sending their CNIC number to the 8171 SMS service.

It was also conveyed that the message regarding Kafaalat program will be received only from 8171 while any message received from any other number will be fake and can be reported to BISP Helpline 080026477.

BISP will continue to arrange e-Kachehri in the future.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Guide March SMS From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

2 hours ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

2 hours ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

2 hours ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.