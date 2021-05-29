E-Kachehri To Answer Queries Of Ehsaas Beneficiaries: Sania Nishtar
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar will respond to the queries of the general public through Ehsaas-e-Kachehri to be held on May 31 (Monday).
The objective for holding e-Kachehri is to provide direct answers to the queries of the general public about the Ehsaas Programme and guidance regarding possible solutions to their problems.
The time for Ehsaas e-Kachehri will be from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm during which the beneficiaries can call at 0519246334 and ask questions.
In addition to the questions asked during the Ehsaas e-Kachehri, useful information would be shared to guide the beneficiaries so that they can join the program and benefit from its initiatives and schemes.