E-katcheri Session Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Assistant Director Muhammad Haider Ali on Thursday said that BISP had adopted a transparent mechanism for identifying deserving individuals.
BISP was currently providing financial assistance to 1.3 million destitute families in Sargodha division .
During a live e-katcheri session at BISP Regional office Sargodha, Muhammad Haider Ali informed callers that information regarding needy families was collected through a computerized mechanism, ensuring transparency at maximum level.
He further informed the participants that after the enrollment of new beneficiaries, they will also receive benefits of BISP initiatives such as Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif and Nashouma.
This comprehensive approach aimed to address the various needs of vulnerable populations, ensuring their overall well-being.
