E-Khidmat Center Starts Functioning

Sat 17th October 2020 | 02:07 PM



Recently constructed E-Khidmat Center started functioning to offer 78 services of different nature to masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Recently constructed E-Khidmat Center started functioning to offer 78 services of different nature to masses.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, on Saturday visited E-Khidmat Centre and sought briefing on different facilities being provided to local people. As many as 55 staffers of Punjab Information Technology board were serving in the E-Khidmat Centre, which was equipped with modern technology. The officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner that 24 counters were established in the centre, which was constructed at an area of 8 kanal. The government spent Rs 150 million on construction of E-Khidmat Centre. The officials added that citizens could get Domicile, Birth, Marriage certificates, learner driving licences, vehicle registration, route permits, token tax, land ownership document, and some other facilities.

The E-Khidmat Centre is offering 78 services, hailing from both, Federal and provincial governments.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that E-Khidmat Centre was a revolutionary step in improving public services delivery. It would also help masses save their precious time. Similarly, citizen would not lose their important documents as these would be remain safe and secure with E-Khidmat Centre. He instructed that the citizens should not visit center second time. The documents should be delivered at doorstep of the masses. The Deputy Commissioner claimed that Multan was first district in the country wherein E-Filing system had been launched.

It was need of hour to promote paperless system. Khattak further remarked that the officials in various departments were also undergoing proper training for E-Filing system.

