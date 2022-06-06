E-khidmat centre providing 133 facilities to people

The E-service centre set up at the divisional level was providing more than 133 facilities to citizens related to18 different federal and provincial departments

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The E-service centre set up at the divisional level was providing more than 133 facilities to citizens related to18 different Federal and provincial departments.

This was stated by e-Khidmat centre Manager Haroon Baloch while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said since the establishment of e-Khidmat Center in Sargodha under the auspices of Punjab Information Technology board, 594,139 citizens had been provided services in a conducive environment under one window operation under one roof.

He said that most of the facilities provided to citizens were related to NADRA, Revenue, Excise, Post Office and metropolitan corporation.

Giving details, Haroon Baloch said the e-khidmat centre started its work in 2015 and so far it had handled 1399 applications related to post office, 96,889 of NADRA and 68,966 applications for domicile while information facilities had been provided to 135,517 citizens.

The Manager e-Khidmat centre said that 37,656 e-stamp papers, 17,325 fard and 3440 building plans had been issued from the centre, besides 374 cases of conversion of property of metropolitan had been disposed of.

Twenty cases of amendment of domicile certificates were resolved and 36 entries of vehicle registration were made, he said.

He further said that 3566 property registries, 74,185 driving licenses, 1,839 arms licenses, 12,650 birth certificates and 42 duplicate domiciles were issued.

Haroon Baloch said that services of NIMS were provided to 11,824 people, besides 123 of Punjab Housing Authority, 177 of renewed driving license, 31 of token tax, 935 of overseas Pakistanis abroad, 10,235 Family Registration, 4 of birth registrationand 12 of death certificate were provided.

He urged the people to avail the facilities of e-Khidmat centre.