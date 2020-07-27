E-Khidmat centre to be made functional soon, opening on Aug 14

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shan Ul Haq Monday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements to make functional e-Khidmat centre recently built at a cost of Rs 151 million in Multan.

Addressing the meeting, commissioner said that e-Khidmat centre would provide 78 services to the people under one roof and the facility symbolises chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's commitment to develop south Punjab on a priority. He said that the facility would be made functional soon.

Giving a briefing, manager South e-Khidmat centres Adnan Zafar, said that opening of the Multan e-Khidmat centre that was spread over an area of 8 Kanal and 9 marla, was expected on Aug 14.

He said that the facility would have 30 counters to provide 78 kind of services to the people and front desk would assist the people as soon as they enter the building.

He said that recruitment of whole staff had been completed.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani, ADCR Tayyab Khan, Abdur Rauf, Muhammad Arfa and heads of other departments were present.