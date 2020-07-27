UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-Khidmat Centre To Be Made Functional Soon, Opening On Aug 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:14 PM

E-Khidmat centre to be made functional soon, opening on Aug 14

Commissioner Multan division Shan Ul Haq Monday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements to make functional e-Khidmat centre recently built at a cost of Rs 151 million in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shan Ul Haq Monday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements to make functional e-Khidmat centre recently built at a cost of Rs 151 million in Multan.

Addressing the meeting, commissioner said that e-Khidmat centre would provide 78 services to the people under one roof and the facility symbolises chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's commitment to develop south Punjab on a priority. He said that the facility would be made functional soon.

Giving a briefing, manager South e-Khidmat centres Adnan Zafar, said that opening of the Multan e-Khidmat centre that was spread over an area of 8 Kanal and 9 marla, was expected on Aug 14.

He said that the facility would have 30 counters to provide 78 kind of services to the people and front desk would assist the people as soon as they enter the building.

He said that recruitment of whole staff had been completed.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani, ADCR Tayyab Khan, Abdur Rauf, Muhammad Arfa and heads of other departments were present.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Waqas Khan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

31 minutes ago

Federal govt withdraws services of Zia-ur-Rehman f ..

55 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry opposes bu ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan qualifies for Virtual Scrabble WC quarter ..

18 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of case seeking open ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.