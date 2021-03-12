UrduPoint.com
E-Khidmat Centres Served 3 Mln Citizens In Punjab: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayun on Friday said that e-Khidmat Markaz, the key initiative of the Punjab government, had served over three million citizens so far through more than 120 services offered at e-Khidmat centers across Punjab

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held for the establishment of e-Khidmat markaz at Chakwal, said a handout.

Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Chairman Azfar Manzoor, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Captain (R) Muhammad Bilal Hashim, Director-General e-Governance Sajid Latif, Additional Director General Citizen Facilitation & Service Center Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that with the establishment of e-Khidmat markaz in Chakwal, citizens would be able to avail services under one roof. He said that this was the first e-Khidmat centre which was being established at district level.

He said the Punjab government had already established 10 e-Khidmat centers across 9 divisional headquarters of the Punjab. Out of these, two were established in Lahore and one center each in Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

E-Khidmat markaz aimed to offer hassle-free services, save-time, and enhance transparency through a digitized system, he added.

