E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches Driving Test Service

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 06:02 PM

In a significant leap towards digitalizing public services, the e-Khidmat Markaz located at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) has launched Driving Test Service as part of the ongoing Online Driving License initiative

This pilot project is a collaboration between the Punjab Traffic Police and the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), aiming to streamline the process of obtaining driving licenses across the province.

The commencement of Driving Test Service in front of the e-Khidmat Center ASTP marks the first step in a broader plan to introduce this facility at all e-Khidmat Maraakaz throughout Punjab. As part of the pilot project, a meeting was held to ensure the seamless integration of Driving Test Services into the existing e-Khidmat framework. Punjab Traffic Police Additional IG Mirza Faran Baig expressed his commitment to enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of services for citizens. PITB Director General Government Digital Services, Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, emphasized the importance of technology in modernizing the process of acquiring driving licenses.

The introduction of Driving Test Services at e-Khidmat Maraakaz is a testament to PITB's dedication to providing innovative solutions for the convenience of citizens. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of leveraging technology to enhance public services and improve the overall experience for the residents of Punjab.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “The e-Khidmat Markaz at ASTP has once again become a pioneer in facilitating citizens by introducing Driving Test Services. This pilot project is a step towards a more efficient and tech-savvy approach to traffic management services in Punjab.”

“More than 160 services, including driving licenses, are now available under one roof at e-Khidmat Centers, resulting in saving time of the citizens significantly,” he added.

Citizens from across Punjab interested in availing Driving Test Services at e-Khidmat Maraakaz can visit the ASTP center to experience the streamlined process firsthand.

